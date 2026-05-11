A Secret, Obvious Hack To Know If The Relationship Is Right For You

When it comes to relationships, one of the most common and complicated questions people ask is how they can determine if they are the right person for them. Clinical psychologist, best-selling author, speaker, and national media personality, Dr. Duffy has been working with individuals, couples, teens, and families for nearly twenty years. A recurring struggle is that people often overanalyze relationships without clear answers. He highlights how to limit that unnecessary stress in your relationship.

For more information, visit https://drjohnduffy.substack.com/p/is-this-relationship-right-for-you or Dr. John Duffy | Psychologist, Author and Media Personality |Teen Parenting.