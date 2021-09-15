A Scrumptious Seafood Dinner!

Picture this: jumbo shrimp, mussels, clams and sauteed calamari in an arrabbiata sauce, tossed with fettucine. YUM! Chef Michael Agnello joins us once again from Thunder Bay Grille specializing in another seafood twist you can't miss!

Menu items like this one keep their options exciting and fresh week after week. Served with garlic crostini, Seafood Diablo will tickle your taste buds. You can also come with a group and reserve a private room! Call 262-523-4244 or visit ThunderBayGrille.com to learn more.