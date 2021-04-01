Menu

Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

A Scientific and Personalized Approach to Reach Your Best Health

With Integrative Health & Wellness
Posted at 11:17 AM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 12:17:48-04

As the world begins to open back up again, we're all eager to get out and do the things we love. But if your health isn't where you'd like it to be, that can be an obstacle to living your best life. So joining us with information on using a personalized and scientific approach to reach your best health are Amanda Zagrodnik and Katie Smyczek, nutritionists with Integrative Health & Wellness.

Contact Integrative Health & Wellness to schedule a FREE CONSULTATION and start your journey toward your best health! Give them a call at (262) 298-0015 or visit IntegrativeWI.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019