A Savory Sausage Breakfast Dish

Elevate your Mother’s Day breakfast or brunch with a touch of French flair. These savory sausage crepes will add comfort, color and elegance to Mom’s special celebration. Chef Kate Lulloff from Jones Dairy Farm will demonstrate a recipe that’s fun to make with or without the kids, offers a beautiful presentation and incorporates both sausage and Canadian bacon into the dish. While homemade crepes can be intimidating to some, Chef Kate will show you steps to turn crepe-making into a stress-free meal.

Jones Dairy Farm, a seventh-generation family-owned and operated business based in nearby Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, has been making breakfast sausage based on an original family recipe for more than 130 years. Jones makes a host of breakfast meats with simple ingredients including all-natural sausage, naturally smoked ham and Canadian bacon, dry aged hickory and cherrywood smoked bacon and braunschweiger. Visit www.jonesdairyfarm.com for more info.

