A Safe Summer Vacation!

Many people are looking to get away, but they want to find a summer vacation destination that’s taking extra safety precautions against COVID-19. St. Kitts and Nevis wants to keep travelers safe, while giving them absolute tranquility, romantic beaches, and luxury accommodations. Joining us today is founder of the media company, OhThePeopleYouMeet, Michaela Guzy. Michaela has been “Sleeping Around (Again) Safely” since September of 2020, and she'll discuss why recommends St. Kitts and Nevis as a safe travel destination.

St. Kitts and Nevis has launched a Five-Day Getaway promotion from April 1-September 5, 2021 (you must book by July 31). As part of the promotion, select hotels are adding extra perks, such as a complimentary room upgrade. For more information, you can visit StKittsTourism.kn.