A Safe and Permanent Treatment Solution to Underarm Sweat and Odor

Do you deal with hyperhydrosis or excessive sweating? Well, believe it or not there is a solution! MiraDry is a treatment that uses thermal energy and microwaves to permanently eliminate sweat glands and significantly reduce sweat, odor and hair in as little as one treatment. It is currently the only permanent solution for hyperhydrosis. Renee Whalen and Sydney Zelko join us from Zelko Aesthetics to talk about how they are Southern Wisconsin's top provider of MiraDry! They also discuss some benefits of the treatment and how you can receive it!

If you book a MiraDry treatment between now and the end of the month (March), you will receive 15% off your treatment. Additionally, Zelko Aesthetics is offering a complimentary colsultation! Just give them a call at (414) 525-5200.