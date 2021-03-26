Menu

A Safe and Beautiful Home for Those in Need of Memory Care

With Azura Assisted Living
Posted at 10:26 AM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 11:26:56-04

Azura Enhanced Assisted Living and Memory Care of Fox Point provides a MOSAIC of loving personalized care, coupled with a state-of-the-art home designed specifically to meet the needs of seniors and those living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Judi Blanding, Executive Director joins us to talk about their award winning memory care services and how they can improve the life of an aging loved one.

Call Azura at 414-376-5716 or go online at AzuraLiving.com if you or someone you know could benefit from learning about Azura’s EXCEPTIONAL Enhanced Assisted Living or Memory Care services. They are open and welcoming immediate admissions for short or long term care.

Azura serves the communities of Beloit, Brookfield, Clinton, Eau Claire, Fox Point, Kenosha, Manitowoc, Monroe, Oak Creek, Oconomowoc, Oshkosh, Sheboygan, Stoughton and Wausau.

