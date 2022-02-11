Watch
A Revolutionary Treatment For Your Skin!

Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa
Posted at 10:46 AM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 11:46:44-05

This month Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa is featuring their revolutionary BioRevitalize treatment. It is used to treat many skin imperfections, including scars, sagging skin, Melasma, acne scars, lines and wrinkles, dilated pores, and dull skin. It can also improve the appearance of stretch marks. Dr. Deborah Manjoney joins us to describe the benefits of this treatment.

They are offering a package of 5, this month at a discount of $100 off. Someone can have 4 treatments, and if they see the desired results, save the other treatment for a maintenance treatment at 6 months.

For more information, visit wimedispa.com or call 262-746-9088.

