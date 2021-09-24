Watch
A Retail Pop Up Sale in Milwaukee!

With Just Between Friends of Milwaukee County
It’s time to shop until you drop! Starting this Saturday, over 550 families are selling their items at the Just Between Friends of Milwaukee County Pop Up Sale. The community event is held twice a year to help parents have a place to come and shop, at 50-90% off retail price. Melinda Herbert and Melissa Monsoor are here to share more about this fun event.

Everyone is welcome to stop by the Wisconsin Center this weekend from 8 AM – 6 PM. On Monday and Tuesday, many items become half price. For more information, visit MilwaukeeCounty.JBFSale.com.

