A Refreshed Look!

Today, Angie Lewis, RN, and Aesthetic Nurse Injector from Forward Healthy Lifestyles & MediSpa explains Regenerative PRP BioFiller. It is a similar idea in description to the commercial fillers, such as Juvederm and Restylane, only the product is from your own blood and is much more cost effective as well as having regenerative benefits to the tissues it is injected into.

For example: increased collagen production, reduction of fine lines and wrinkles, tighter and firmer skin, improved moisture retention, enhanced skin tone and texture, lasting results, minimal downtime, similar benefits to the PRP “Vampire” facials, only with the PRP being injected into the deeper tissues in comparison to the outer skin layers, as well as the PRP being incubated perfectly into a filler consistently so that you also will have the lift or fill that has a satisfying immediate result while waiting for the PRP to do its magic.

Mother’s Day special, regular price for 10mL is $1200.00. May special of $900.00 for 10 mL of Regenerative BioFIller! (A regular commercial syringe filler is only 1mL). This amount allows us to have much more product to use for a beautiful result!

Call to schedule a free consultation at our Germantown location,

located on Mequon Rd:

(262)313-8375.

