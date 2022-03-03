A Rare Disease Documentary

There are approximately 7,000 rare diseases affecting an estimated 25-30 million Americans. A new film is shining a spotlight on one such disease, AHP, which can have devastating symptoms and take up to 15 years to accurately diagnose. Through an intimate and profoundly human lens, Two of Me: Living with Porphyria bears witness to the immense physical, mental and emotional toll of AHP, as well as its impact on relationships, careers and aspirations.

The film aims to raise awareness of AHP and the barriers that exist to receiving an accurate diagnosis.

Megan, a patient featured in the film, and Dr. Peter Emanuel, a healthcare professional with experience in A-H-P management join us today.

The film will be available for viewing on PinpointAHP.com.