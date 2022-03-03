Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

A Rare Disease Documentary

called Two of Me: Living with Porphyria
Posted at 11:03 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 00:03:55-05

There are approximately 7,000 rare diseases affecting an estimated 25-30 million Americans. A new film is shining a spotlight on one such disease, AHP, which can have devastating symptoms and take up to 15 years to accurately diagnose. Through an intimate and profoundly human lens, Two of Me: Living with Porphyria bears witness to the immense physical, mental and emotional toll of AHP, as well as its impact on relationships, careers and aspirations.
The film aims to raise awareness of AHP and the barriers that exist to receiving an accurate diagnosis.
Megan, a patient featured in the film, and Dr. Peter Emanuel, a healthcare professional with experience in A-H-P management join us today.

The film will be available for viewing on PinpointAHP.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019