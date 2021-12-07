A Purse For Your Phone

Save the Girls is a touch screen purse company created after sister-in-law of founder, Tami Lange used her bra as a cell phone pocket and was diagnosed with breast cancer in the same area her phone was kept. The touch screen purse company donates 10% of profit to breast cancer research and has given $30,000 to date. Owner, Tami Lange joins us to explain how she came up with product and how her company supports the American Cancer Society.

