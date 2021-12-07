Watch
A Purse For Your Phone

Save the Girls
Posted at 10:48 AM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 11:48:05-05

Save the Girls is a touch screen purse company created after sister-in-law of founder, Tami Lange used her bra as a cell phone pocket and was diagnosed with breast cancer in the same area her phone was kept. The touch screen purse company donates 10% of profit to breast cancer research and has given $30,000 to date. Owner, Tami Lange joins us to explain how she came up with product and how her company supports the American Cancer Society.

Go to Savethegirls.com and use coupon code BLEND for 20% off!

