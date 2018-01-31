A Preview of "Zombies from the Beyond"

"Zombies from the Beyond" is an off-Broadway musical set in 1955 Milwaukee at the fictional Milwaukee Space Center. It's a nod to classic sci-fi space alien flicks, mixed with the pop culture of the era. Joining us with more about what audiences can expect at Skylight Music Theatre are cast members Kathryn Hausman and Matt Frye.

"Zombies from the Beyond" runs from February 2 through February 18 at Skylight Music Theatre (158 N Broadway in Milwaukee).