A Powerful Story About a Man Finding Himself

Nabil Ayers talks about his new memoir, My Life in the Sunshine: Searching for My Father and Discovering My Family. Throughout his adult life, whether he was opening a Seattle record store in the '90s or touring the world as the only non-white band member in alternative rock bands, Nabil Ayers felt the shadow and legacy of his father's musical genius, and his race, everywhere. He struggled with his father not being apart of his life and met his father a handful of times, but he did not want a relationship with Nabil. Despite his father's absence, Nabil, through sheer will and a drive to understand his roots, redefines what family truly is.

Nabil will be having a book signing event at Boswell Book Company on Tuesday, June 14th. Starts at 6:30 PM. Justin Barney from 88Nine RadioMilwaukee will join in conversation.