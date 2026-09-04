A Popular Skin Tightening Treatment Gets An Upgrade

If you’ve been looking for firmer, smoother skin with minimal downtime, Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa has exciting news. Their popular Scarlet RF microneedling treatment has been upgraded to Scarlet Pro, delivering skin tightening and lifting benefits for the face and body. Unlike some radiofrequency microneedling devices recently highlighted by the FDA, Scarlet Pro has not been associated with reported complications such as burns or fat loss. Patients love the quick recovery, comfortable treatment experience, and the ability to combine Scarlet Pro with services like Botox and laser resurfacing. Throughout September, patients can also receive a complimentary Exo-e plant-based secretome add-on, a $150 value designed to enhance healing, hydration, and visible rejuvenation for even better results.

Call 262-746-9088 or visit WiMedispa.com