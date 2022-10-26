A Popular Bakery Owned by Two Sisters

Today we meet two sisters who share a bakery space in Menomonee Falls. Brittany owns Batter MKE and makes cakes, cookies, and other desserts. Kasey owns Mac MKE and specializes in macarons. Today they bring their sweet goodies to The Morning Blend. They specialize in treats for weddings, birthdays, and other events. Kasey and Brittany also have walk-in hours Thursday through Saturday with a selection of macarons, cakes, and cookies. They have extended hours on 10/27 for Trick or Treat down Main St in Menomonee Falls. They will be open until 7 pm that night with Halloween themed treats. They are also hosting Discourse Coffee that evening with coffee and cider for purchase to keep folks warm as they trick or treat.

Come check out everything the bakery has to offer! The sisters do custom orders and have items available for purchase during walk-in hours. They plan to expand hours for the holidays.

