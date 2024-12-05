A Poinsettia Party Celebrating German Heritage!

On Saturday, December 7th, Shady Lane Greenhouse will be celebrating family traditions and heritage with a German Poinsettia Party. Christmas trains will be running from 10:00 until 3:00, and there will be German crafts, German cookies, and German Christmas music for kids and adults.

Walk though their Christmas tree lot and admire the beautiful Wisconsin grown Fraser Fir on your way to visit the historic Kooky Cooky House! Make sure to stroll through their greenhouses to see the gorgeous poinsettias in all sizes and colors, including their green and gold Packsettia. They have fresh greens, colorful twigs, handmade decorations, and everything you need to make your home perfect for the holidays.

Shady Lane

W172N7388 Shady Ln, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

262-251-1660

