A Play About Facing The World with Disabilities

Suzan Fete and Sarah Hwang join us from Renaissance Theaterworks. They are currently presenting "Cost of Living" by Martyna Majok.

This achingly human and surprisingly funny play is about the forces that bring people together, the realities of facing the world with disabilities and how deeply we all need each other.

“Cost of Living” is the story of four very different people, in four very different circumstances, each trying to get by. Eddie, an unemployed truck driver, reunites with his ex-wife Ani after she suffers a devastating accident leaving her quadriplegic. John, a brilliant and witty doctoral student who has been disabled since birth, hires over-worked Jess as a caregiver. As their lives intersect, Martyna Majok’s play delves into the chasm between abundance and need and explores the space where bodies — abled and disabled — meet each other.

Cost of Living will be performed January 20-February 12, 2023 at the Theatre at 255 S Water Street in Milwaukee’s Harbor District. Tickets are available at 414-278-0765 or r-t-w.com.