A Piece of Brewers History: Items That Celebrates an Unforgettable Season

Looking for the ultimate gift for a Brewers fan? Nikco Sports is celebrating the team’s season with an exclusive, full-size commemorative bat packed with Milwaukee details.

The collectible features season records, postseason results, Brewers logos, a panoramic stadium photo, and images of Christian Yelich and Jacob Misiorowski. Only 2,026 bats will be produced, making it a limited-edition piece for fans and collectors.

Vice President Nichole Massie shares what makes the bat unique, when fans can expect orders to ship, and how to get one before the limited run sells out. Each bat is priced at $149.95.

Order yours by calling 800-345-2868 or visiting Nikco Sports.