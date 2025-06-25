A "Pickleball Palooza" in Wisconsin!

Ray Chou, President, and James Hass, Club Coach and Instructor, of the Southeastern Wisconsin Association of Pickleball (SWAP), join us on The Morning Blend to share how you can get involved! SWAP has grown to over 1,500 members in 3 years, and players frequently come from Illinois, Michigan, and Minnesota. SWAP is Wisconsin’s largest pickleball club in Wisconsin. The group arranges beginner instructions, step-up clinics, youth camps, clinics for players seeking to get ratings, league, and non-profit tournaments!

SWAP recently leased land from the City of West Allis to set up 8 courts, and in cooperation with Ope! Brewing Company, is allowing the group to have more social functions and evening activities.

SWAP is hosting an Independence Day Celebration, "Pickleball Palooza!" on July 5th, 2025, at the Lions Legend Park, 8050 S. Legend Drive, Franklin, WI 53132.

For more information, visit SWAP