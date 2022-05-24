A Performance You Won't Want to Miss

Dennis Young and Micheal Unger tell us about Skylight Music Theatre will present the Wisconsin premiere of The Hunchback of Notre Dame now through June 12th. The musical is composed and written by Dennis Young, former lead singer and songwriter of the legendary band Styx. Performances will take place in the Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N Broadway in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward.

As a special offer for Morning Blend fans, Skylight Music Theatre is offering a discount of 10% off on each adult ticket to The Hunchback of Notre Dame now through June 12th.

Use the code BLEND when you call the box office at (414) 291-7800 or when you order online.

