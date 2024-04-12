A Perfect Weekend Event for Families

Chief Brick Officer Mark Larson joins the show live on location to talk about this weekend's big event that's fit for all families! The Brickworld® LEGO® Exposition returns to Milwaukee this weekend (April 13-14, 2024) at the Wisconsin State Fair Park, Expo Center Hall B, 8200 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis, WI, 53214. The Expo runs Saturday from 10 am-6 pm, and Sunday from 10 am-5 pm. General admission tickets are $20 (at the door) $18 (online), and $15 for military members and first responders (at the door, with ID only). Kids three and under are free. Wisconsin State Fair Park charges an additional parking fee.
Posted at 10:48 AM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 11:48:58-04
Chief Brick Officer Mark Larson joins the show live on location to talk about this weekend's big event that's fit for all families! The Brickworld® LEGO® Exposition returns to Milwaukee this weekend (April 13-14, 2024) at the Wisconsin State Fair Park, Expo Center Hall B, 8200 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis, WI, 53214. The Expo runs Saturday from 10 am-6 pm, and Sunday from 10 am-5 pm. General admission tickets are $20 (at the door) $18 (online), and $15 for military members and first responders (at the door, with ID only). Kids three and under are free. Wisconsin State Fair Park charges an additional parking fee.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.