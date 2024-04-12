A Perfect Weekend Event for Families

Chief Brick Officer Mark Larson joins the show live on location to talk about this weekend's big event that's fit for all families! The Brickworld® LEGO® Exposition returns to Milwaukee this weekend (April 13-14, 2024) at the Wisconsin State Fair Park, Expo Center Hall B, 8200 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis, WI, 53214. The Expo runs Saturday from 10 am-6 pm, and Sunday from 10 am-5 pm. General admission tickets are $20 (at the door) $18 (online), and $15 for military members and first responders (at the door, with ID only). Kids three and under are free. Wisconsin State Fair Park charges an additional parking fee.

