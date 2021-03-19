A Peep into the Cutest Easter Treats!

Easter is around the corner, so Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss decided to give us a peep at all of her egg-cellent ideas to celebrate!

Duncan Hines® joined forces with the PEEPS® Brand to share some unique, fun and delicious Easter-inspired recipes the entire family can make at home, visit ReadySetEat for more information.

You can also win Easter by grabbing some adorable egg shaped collectibles, Hatchimals CollEGGtibles Spring Basket available at target. Your kids will love finding these in their baskets!

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.