Menu

Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

A Peep into the Cutest Easter Treats!

With Limor Suss
Posted at 10:23 AM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 11:24:02-04

Easter is around the corner, so Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss decided to give us a peep at all of her egg-cellent ideas to celebrate!

Duncan Hines® joined forces with the PEEPS® Brand to share some unique, fun and delicious Easter-inspired recipes the entire family can make at home, visit ReadySetEat for more information.

You can also win Easter by grabbing some adorable egg shaped collectibles, Hatchimals CollEGGtibles Spring Basket available at target. Your kids will love finding these in their baskets!

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019