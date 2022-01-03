Watch
A Peaceful Night of Sleep With Your Partner

ADVENT can help
Posted at 10:01 AM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 11:01:54-05

Snoring can affect many different aspects of your life, including relationships. If one person frequently snores, the nightly annoyance can create a sleep divorce. This was the case for Jessica, who overcame this real-life problem. ADVENT Founder and CEO, Dr. Madan Kandula joins Jessica this morning to start the sleep divorce conversation.

You can schedule an appointment in 60 seconds by logging onto adventknows.com. Most insurances are accepted, and no referral is required. You can also visit any of the Milwaukee-area locations in Wauwatosa, Mequon, Oconomowoc, Oak Creek, and Pleasant Prairie. There are also locations in Appleton and Northern Illinois.

