It’s been a difficult year, leaving many families in need of some summertime fun! If you're looking for tips to take back this summer season, you’re in luck! TV Host and Working Mom, Ereka Vetrini is here to share feel-good activities for the warm months. It’s also national ice cream month, so Ereka will highlight some sweet treats that you can chill out with.

For more summertime tips, visit erekavetrini.com.