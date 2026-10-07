A Night of Flavor, Community and Giving Back Comes to Milwaukee

Get ready to experience one of Milwaukee’s tastiest nights of the year when Cheers to Hospitality returns to Discovery World on Saturday, November 7, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Guests can enjoy more than 100 tastings, featuring mouthwatering dishes from 20 of the city’s top restaurants alongside curated wines, premium spirits and handcrafted cocktails. More than a celebration of Milwaukee’s vibrant food and beverage scene, the event supports Wisconsin ProStart and helps inspire the next generation of culinary professionals.

Learn more and purchase tickets at Cheers to Hospitality - Cheers to Hospitality. Plus, one lucky winner will receive two tickets to this unforgettable evening, valued at $300.