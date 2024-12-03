A New Way to Treat Your Migraines

Mind+ Neurology offers more than 100 different treatment options for the prevention and rescue of head pain. On the cutting edge of migraine clinical research, Mind+ Neurology is an authorized site for a new clinical research study. Aaron Hart, Co-Founder & CEO, shares that patients who experience 3 or more migraines per month are eligible to participate in this clinical trial. There is no charge for the appointments and compensation of up to $1,200 is being offered.

Kelly Reynolds, Director of Clinical Strategy, explores the class of migraine medications known as CGRP (calcitonin gene-related peptide) inhibitors. According to Reynolds, these medications are not only more effective at treating head pain but also tend to have fewer side effects. Many patients who use CGRP inhibitors report experiencing complete relief from pain.

