A New Way To Experience a Gourmet Meal

As vision loss continues to rise across all segments of the population, so does the importance of services that give specialized training, education, and support to help individuals live full and active lives.

Dining in the Dark is a unique sensory experience that guides guests as they enjoy a four-course, gourmet meal eaten under blindfold. Diners gain a heightened appreciation of smell, taste, sound and touch while developing a deeper understanding of the impact of vision loss. The funds raised at Dining in the Dark help to provide life-changing services for babies, toddlers, youth, adults, and seniors who are blind and visually impaired.

Tickets to attend Dining in the Dark are still available. Tickets are $225 and can be purchased online at Homepage - Vision Forward Association.

To learn more about how you can make an impact, contact Dena Fellows at 414-615-0134 or dfellows@vision-forward.org.