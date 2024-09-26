A New Vision for Storytime

After becoming legally blind at the age of 19, creative writing helped Krystle Boateng discover hope and a determination to thrive in spite of adversity. She would later transpose those inspirational poems onto artful canvases. As a legally blind Mom of two small kids she saw a need in the children’s book market for more accessible print options. She once again tapped into her creative writing skills to produce Inside Ability Books [iabilitybooks.com] , a jumbo print children's book collection for story time strugglers which serves: some glasses wearers, the visually impaired and other people with print disabilities related to letter size and color contrast.

