After becoming legally blind at the age of 19, creative writing helped Krystle Boateng discover hope and a determination to thrive in spite of adversity. She would later transpose those inspirational poems onto artful canvases. As a legally blind Mom of two small kids she saw a need in the children’s book market for more accessible print options. She once again tapped into her creative writing skills to produce Inside Ability Books[iabilitybooks.com] , a jumbo print children's book collection for story time strugglers which serves: some glasses wearers, the visually impaired and other people with print disabilities related to letter size and color contrast.
A New Vision for Storytime
Author and Disability Advocate Krystle Boateng
Posted
After becoming legally blind at the age of 19, creative writing helped Krystle Boateng discover hope and a determination to thrive in spite of adversity. She would later transpose those inspirational poems onto artful canvases. As a legally blind Mom of two small kids she saw a need in the children’s book market for more accessible print options. She once again tapped into her creative writing skills to produce Inside Ability Books[iabilitybooks.com] , a jumbo print children's book collection for story time strugglers which serves: some glasses wearers, the visually impaired and other people with print disabilities related to letter size and color contrast.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.