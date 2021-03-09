Menu

Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

A New Stylish Purse That Does More Than Carry Your Phone!

With Save the Girls
Posted at 11:14 AM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 12:14:59-05

If you've ever lost or broken your cell phone, you know how frustrating it can be. What if there was a product that not only would keep your phone safe and secure, but also keep you looking stylish?! Enter Save the Girls! CEO Tami Lange joins us to discuss how she came up with the idea for these cute functional purses and the limitless possibilities they bring to travel, work and fun.

Right now, Save the Girls is offering 30% OFF entire order plus free shipping over $60! Make sure to use the code BLEND30 to redeem this offer. To order for yourself or someone you love, call 1-800-862-4590, or visit SaveTheGirls.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019