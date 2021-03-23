Menu

A New Smile with Dental Implants

From Eon Clinics
Posted at 10:41 AM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 11:41:13-04

Dental Implants are artificial tooth roots that are permanently anchored to the jaw bone. They are the ideal replacement solution for missing or failing teeth due to their strength, longevity, and completely natural appearance and feel. Dental Implants provide a stronger base for replacement teeth, which means there is no movement or slippage like that experienced by denture wearers. They are truly the best solution to achieve a comfortable, natural smile. EON clinics is a leader in All-on-4 dental implants, a revolutionary procedure used to replace full upper and/or lower teeth. Our experienced oral surgeon will place four (or more) titanium implants in the upper and/or lower jaw bone. Then our Prosthodontist will attach a full arch of teeth that look and feel completely natural. Four implants. One Arch. An amazing new smile.

Jennifer Haack and Dr. Rokhsareh Zadeh will join us to talk more about the Eon Clinic All-On-4 implants.

“Mention 'Morning Blend' to save $1,000!” $1,000 savings available for single arch or full mouth rehabilitation.Call EON Clinics at 844-365-7645 to schedule a free consultation!

