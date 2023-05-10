A New School in Waukesha

There is another choice in education coming this fall in Waukesha. Principal Joe Sellenheim joins us to explain more about Mill Creek Academy. Authorized by the University of Wisconsin System, Mill Creek is a free, public charter school offering grades 4k-fifth grade beginning with the 2023-24 school year. One grade level up to 8th grade will be added each year thereafter.

Mill Creek will boast accelerated learning options, specialized instruction to meet students where they are at, and extracurricular activities that challenge students outside the classroom, as well.

It is a tuition-free, public charter school and is part of the National Heritage Academies network, which includes 99 tuition-free, public charter schools serving more than 65,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade across nine states.

Apply now. MillCreekAcademyWi.com