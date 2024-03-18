Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

A New Retail Store's "Soft" Opening!

Stone House Collective
Posted at 11:19 AM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 12:19:51-04

Stone House Collective is a full-service interior design studio based in Wisconsin and serving nationwide. Their services include everything from room design and color selection to furniture customization and installations. They design homes that are a reflection of you—your lifestyle, your family dynamics, and your personality. Anna Franklin, CEO and Creative Director of Stone House Collective, joins us live to talk about how her mission to create homes that are meant to be lived in and loved for years to come.

You can go visit their brand new store at 4518 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood, WI!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo