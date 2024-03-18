A New Retail Store's "Soft" Opening!

Stone House Collective is a full-service interior design studio based in Wisconsin and serving nationwide. Their services include everything from room design and color selection to furniture customization and installations. They design homes that are a reflection of you—your lifestyle, your family dynamics, and your personality. Anna Franklin, CEO and Creative Director of Stone House Collective, joins us live to talk about how her mission to create homes that are meant to be lived in and loved for years to come.

You can go visit their brand new store at 4518 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood, WI!