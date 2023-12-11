A New Rendition of The Nutcracker

For decades, ballet companies around the world have been performing The Nutcracker during this time of year. It's a favorite among many and a tradition for others, from the classic music to the mesmerizing performances. If this is one thing you never skip out on, what if you found out that you can watch it for the first time again? Michael Pink and Todd Edward Ivins share how this years production will be that very moment.

The Milwaukee Ballet has captivated its audience for over 20 years with their version of The Nutcracker, and now Pink's new version, entitled The Nutcracker: Drosselmeyer's Imaginarium, will feature new costumes, sets, and props in the re-imagined fantasy world. Over the past 10 months, the crew has been working tirelessly to build the gorgeous embodiment of Drosselmeyer’s Imaginarium; the 170 new costumes and 57 new set pieces will transport you to a new world inside the magical story. The goal with this production was to build upon the beloved memories families have from years prior.

If you dream to join the beautiful festivities this year, those who use the code "BLEND20" at checkout will receive 20% off of their purchase, valid for any of the performances. The Marcus Performing Arts Center is located on 929 N Water Street, and the shows start on December 8th and will continue until the 26th. Make sure you purchase your tickets and enjoy the unforgettable production.