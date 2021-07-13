Watch
A New Program That Helps Adults Achieve Success

At Brain Balance
Posted at 10:12 AM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 11:12:27-04

You may have tried everything to help your child get to the root of their challenges, but have you done anything for yourself? The Brain Balance program can help adults go above and beyond the more traditional approaches, improving focus, behavior, social skills, anxiety, and more. Lynn Brittnacher, Owner and Executive Director of Brain Balance, is here to discuss what processing struggles look like for adults.

If you call Brain Balance and mention The Morning Blend, you’ll receive $50 off your next assessment! Call them at 262-240-9915 to set up an assessment or book a free consultation.

