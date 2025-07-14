A New Page in the Chapter of Retirement

Former Milwaukee Police Sergeant turned Author Patrick O’Donnell joins us on The Morning Blend to share how he has turned from a career of service into greater passions.

After retiring, Patrick O'Donnell wanted to forge a new chapter in life after 25 years with the Milwaukee Police Department, becoming an author with 10 published books thus far. Patrick shares his experience and advice for those looking to retire from high stress occupations, and how you can continue to serve and inspire others after retirement. Patrick O'Donnell's latest thriller The Good Collar, is hitting the shelves and will have a book signing event!

The book signing is at O’Donoghue’s Irish Pub, 13225 Watertown Plank Rd. Elm Grove, on July 16 from 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm.

For more information, visit Cops and Writers

