A New Novel Set in the Roaring Twenties

WILD WOMEN AND THE BLUES — Working to become a professional dancer, Denny S. Bryce moved to New York in the 1980s and waitressed at a Greenwich Village night club headlined by octogenarian blues singer and jazz pioneer Alberta Hunter. Both transplants from Chicago, the women bonded over their mutual love of the city and the blues. It was through Ms. Hunter’s stories of her early career singing in Chicago’s Southside during the roaring twenties that Bryce was introduced to the world that decades later would become the setting of her debut novel, WILD WOMEN AND THE BLUES. We are so excited to welcome Denny S. Bryce to discuss this work of historical fiction that's getting a lot of buzz!

