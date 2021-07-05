Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

A New Novel Set in the Roaring Twenties

“Wild Women and the Blues” by Denny S. Bryce
Posted at 10:01 AM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 11:01:03-04

WILD WOMEN AND THE BLUES — Working to become a professional dancer, Denny S. Bryce moved to New York in the 1980s and waitressed at a Greenwich Village night club headlined by octogenarian blues singer and jazz pioneer Alberta Hunter. Both transplants from Chicago, the women bonded over their mutual love of the city and the blues. It was through Ms. Hunter’s stories of her early career singing in Chicago’s Southside during the roaring twenties that Bryce was introduced to the world that decades later would become the setting of her debut novel, WILD WOMEN AND THE BLUES. We are so excited to welcome Denny S. Bryce to discuss this work of historical fiction that's getting a lot of buzz!

For more information on Denny S. Bryce, Wild Women and the Blues, and upcoming virtual book events, visit DennySBryce.com/events.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019