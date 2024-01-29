A New Novel in The Peter Ash Series

Nick Petrie discusses his book, THE PRICE YOU PAY.

Peter Ash’s friend Lewis has helped him out of jam more times than he can count, and has saved his life more than once. So he doesn’t hesitate when Lewis asks a favor. Lewis has left his criminal past behind, but a former associate may be in trouble, and he and Peter must make a trip to check in on the man. But their visit immediately takes a dark turn when they arrive to find a smoldering cabin. They soon realize that someone has stolen notebooks full of incriminating secrets about Lewis’s long-ago crimes.

Nick has several upcoming book signings:

Monday, February 5 at 6:30 PM:

Boswell Book Company in Milwaukee in conversation with Bill Schweigart

2559 N Downer Ave

Milwaukee WI 53211

Saturday, February 10 at 2:00 PM:

Books & Company in Oconomowoc, WI

1039 Summit Ave

Oconomowoc, WI 53066

Thursday, February 22 at 7:00 PM:

Elm Grove Public Library

13600 Juneau Blvd

Elm Grove, WI 53122