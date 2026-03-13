A New Graphic Novel About Helen of Troy's Sister, Philonoe

Helen of Troy, Clytemnestra, and Timandra. Three sisters, infamously cursed by the goddess Aphrodite to betray their husbands, are known the world over. But few know about the fourth sister: Philonoe. Lost to historical record, ancient texts say she had a different fate than her sisters. Felica Day introduces her latest graphic novel "The Lost Daughter Of Sparta", telling the forgetten story of Philonoe. You can find "The Lost Daughter Of Sparta" at At Boswell Book Company and wherever books are sold.

On March 19 at 7pm, Felicia Day will appear with Patrick Rothfuss to discuss her new book at the Oriental Theatre. The event is hosted by Milwaukee Film and Boswell Book Company. Event details here are at https://cinemas.mkefilm.org/films/6993808b2a059abd6d2ab990.

Follow Felica Day on her Instagram and Tiktok!