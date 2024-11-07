A New Film About Mystery, Challenges, and Family.

In the new coming-of-age film, “What We Find on the Road,” TJ receives a key from his estranged ex-con father on his 18th birthday. The key unlocks a ’68 convertible and a challenge to drive across America - in hopes of repairing his family. The film earned critical acclaim and won several awards, including a Gold Remi Award at the World-Fest Houston International Film Festival and Best Dramatic Feature Film at the L.A. Independent Filmmakers Showcase.

Actors from the film, William Chris Sumpter and Finn Haney join to discuss the film and its impact.