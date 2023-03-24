A New Fiddleheads Coffee Cafe

Fiddleheadsis throwing a grand opening celebration on Saturday, March 25, to celebrate the newest cafe in Wauwatosa. Starting 3/25 running through 3/31, the Wauwatosa cafe will have a 50% off drinks! Owner Ray Marcy is excited to open in Wauwatosa. This is the 8th cafe to open in 25 years of business. Pearl Brown is the head of talent at Fiddleheads and a former barista. She has had so much fun hiring staff and welcoming people to this new location. Check out the new cafe at

Fiddleheads in Wauwatosa

8807 W North Ave

Wauwatosa, WI 53226