A New Fair Treat with Cranberries!

Wisconsin Cranberries return to the state fair with new ways to enjoy the state fruit. Visit t heir booth in the Wisconsin building. This year they have teamed up with O and H Danish Bakery to bring fair goers the cranberry dream bar. They also have cookies and cranberry juice among other treats. Plus you will want to check out their interactive exhibits. Everything is $5 or less! Cranberry farmer, Nicki Anderson talks to Steph about how important the Cranberry Growers Association is to our state.