A New Era Takes Flight: Honor Flight Expands Eligibility

A meaningful opportunity is opening to more Wisconsin veterans. Beginning November 9, Stars and Stripes Honor Flight is expanding eligibility to veterans who served prior to July 31, 1991, welcoming those who served during post-Vietnam peacetime, the Cold War and Gulf War eras.

Board member Todd Surges and Vietnam veteran Ruby Scheuing will explain what veterans can expect from an Honor Flight and why the experience can be so meaningful. Veterans who served before 1971 are still strongly encouraged to apply and will receive priority placement.

The new flight season begins in 2027, giving more local veterans the opportunity to be honored for their service.

Apply to fly and learn more at Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.