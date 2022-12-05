Watch Now
A New Dirty Soda Tradition

with Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss
The holidays are full of fun traditions, whether it be games, special drinks or baking homemade desserts. Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss joins us to share a new dirty soda tradition to try this holiday season. Treat yourself this holiday season with Pepsi "Pilk" and Cookies. In one glass, you make your milk mixture with a cup of whole milk, 2 tbsp of heavy creamer and 2 tbsp of vanilla creamer. In another glass, you have a cup of delicious, ice cold Pepsi. Now, pour the milk and creamer combination into the Pepsi for that perfect marbled swirl. It pairs perfectly with a chocolate chip cookie. Pepsi is also giving 25 lucky fans the chance to win cash for their holiday gifts. Ends on December 25, 2022 at 11:59pm. Click here for the rules.
Posted at 10:38 AM, Dec 05, 2022
