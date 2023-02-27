Hope Street Ministry, Inc started in 1999 by providing housing to men coming out of incarceration or substance abuse. Over the last 20+ years it has evolved to include women, and families. Our transformative housing model now includes a brand new 13,000 square foot community center which is open to the greater public and offers classes, after-school programming, event space, open gym and a resource center. Ashley Thomas and Rhonda Norton are here to talk about Shechem at Hope Street; a new community center on 26th and Capitol.

Do you want to help make a difference? Join the Hike in June. Hike for Hope at Nashotah Park on Saturday, June 17th 8 AM - Noon. Details can be found on our website www.hopestreetministry.org