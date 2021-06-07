A New Coffee That Can Change the World

Many people want to make a difference, but they don’t know where to start. Did you know that you can give back just by drinking your morning coffee? If you choose to sip the Beyond Blend, from Alight and Dunn Brothers Coffee, you can support Alight’s Changemakers 365 program. For every bag of the Beyond Blend sold, a portion of proceeds will allow meaningful and vital work to be done in refugee camps all around the world. Joining us today to discuss the partnership is Dunn Brothers Coffee CEO, Skip Fay, and Alight Global Connector, Angela Eifert.

A one-pound bag of the Beyond Blend is available for $18 online and at all Dunn Brothers locations until the end of June. It’s the perfect gift for Father’s Day, which also happens to be World Refugee Day 2021. Visit wearealight.org or shop.dunnbrothers.com to purchase online or swing by the store in West Bend!