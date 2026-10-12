A New Children's Book Turns Kindness into a Lesson Kids Can Carry Everywhere

Kindness can start small and still make a big difference. Wisconsin author, mom, and longtime yoga instructor Amy Leigh Sazama brings that message to young readers in Mindful Mabel: Learns Kindness, a gentle story designed to help children explore mindfulness, emotional awareness, and compassion. Inspired in part by Sazama’s experiences as a mother and yoga instructor, Mabel is loosely based on her 7-year-old daughter, Penelope, who even helped brainstorm ideas for the story. Sazama hopes this is only the beginning for Mindful Mabel, with future stories helping kids work through everyday experiences and big feelings. Families can celebrate the new book at the Waukesha Public Library on Saturday, October 17, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with a reading, book signing, mindfulness crafts, and kids yoga.

Learn more and find the book at Home | Amy Leigh Sazama.

