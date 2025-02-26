A New Chapter: The Podcast for Those Over 50 and Loving It!

Can women in their 50s embrace the unknown, while also facing ups and downs of life and still come out thriving? Here to answer this question today is Amy Schmidt, an author, speaker, and podcast host, who shares her story and advice through her podcast called Fearlessly Facing Fifty.

This podcast is designed for women who are 50 and older to age with confidence and fearlessly without worrying about the road ahead or the uncertainty of the future.

To listen to the podcast and more information visit Fearlessly Facing Fifty