A New Book to Spark Conversations About Systemic Racism

“Bringing Up Race” by Uju Asika
Posted at 10:01 AM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 11:01:42-04

In the last year, we have had honest conversations around race and dismantling systemic racism. But how do you explain the recent events to a child? Joining us today is Uju Asika, Author of Bringing Up Race: How to Raise a Kind Child in a Prejudiced World. Uju will share how to discuss race with your children, instead of shying away from tough questions.

You can find Bringing Up Race on Bookshop.org or everywhere that books are sold. For more information, you can visit Uju’s website, babesabouttown.com.

