A New Book to Promote Candid Conversations About Racism

In the last year, we have had honest conversations around race and dismantling systemic racism. But how do you explain the recent events to a child? Joining us today is Uju Asika, Author of Bringing Up Race: How to Raise a Kind Child in a Prejudiced World. Uju will share how to discuss race with your children, instead of shying away from tough questions.

You can find Bringing Up Race on Bookshop.org or everywhere that books are sold. For more information, you can visit Uju’s website, babesabouttown.com.